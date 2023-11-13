Carly Pearce is done recording album #4

Waiting eagerly for Carly Pearce‘s fourth album? Fret not, it’s coming soon.

“Well, it’s done. We’re mixing it,” Carly tells ABC Audio. “You’re probably going to get it in the beginning of the year.”

How will Carly’s fresh collection of music differ from 2021’s 29: Written In Stone?

“I feel like 29 gave me the confidence to be as country as I wanted. But this album — I know the title but I can’t say it — solidifies who I am,” she explains.

2024 will be a big year for Carly on both the music and tour fronts. The Kentucky native’s set to open for Tim McGraw on his Standing Room Only Tour, and she’s already looking forward to singing his Faith Hill-assisted duets with him.

“Come on. He already knows that I want to sing them. I’m ready,” says Carly. “I idolized him and Faith. I still do. It’s probably the most starstruck I’ve ever been meeting the two of them. And to now get to be on his tour? He’s such a force, and he has been for decades, which is crazy. Like not years, decades. And that’s goals.”

Carly’s approaching the top 30 on the country charts with her Chris Stapleton-featured single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.” The track alongside “Country Music Made Me Do It” and “Heels Over Head” serve as previews of her forthcoming album.

To see Carly on her ongoing Country Music Made Me Do It Tour, visit carlypearce.com.

