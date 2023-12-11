Carrie Underwood adds new shows to Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood has announced the addition of six October shows to her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

“To quote the song, Christmas is my ‘Favorite Time of Year,’ so it’s a lot of fun to get to perform some of my favorite holiday songs during our December shows – some of them for the first time live,” shares Carrie. “I’m thrilled to be announcing six more shows in October 2024, and can’t wait to be back on the Resorts World Theatre stage next year.”

The newly added shows are slated for October 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26.

Tickets and a limited number of VIP packages and upgrades to the six October shows go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10 a.m. PT.

For Carrie’s full REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency schedule and to purchase tickets, visit axs.com/carrieinvegas.

Carrie’s latest holiday album, My Gift (Special Edition), is out now wherever you enjoy music.

