Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley surprise fans onstage in Nashville

ABC

Carrie Underwood fans were treated to a surprise on Wednesday, March 1, when Brad Paisleyjoined her onstage during her Denim & Rhinestones tour stop in Nashville.

The surprise cameo sent excitement through the arena as a wave of nostalgia hit country fans, reminding them of Brad and Carrie’s CMA Awards hosting duties for 11 years. Their last time hosting was during the 2018 CMA Awards.

During their reunion, the two superstars serenaded fans with an acoustic rendition of their 2011 duet, “Remind Me,” and performed a parody that included trading jabs at each other and dissing current 2022’s CMA Awards hosts, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

“No this ain’t an awards show, but here we are me and you,” Brad sang in their parody’s opening. “Tonight it ain’t about who’s gonna win and who’s gonna lose,” Carrie noted. “But if it was, we’d both be winners just asinin’ and aplayin’,” Brad continued. Carrie then told Brad, “‘Cause you’re funnier than Luke,” and Brad responded in jest, “And you’re prettier than Peyton.”

“I know you’ve missed us, and we’ve missed you, too. Yeah, let’s have some fun at Bridgestone like we used to do. Yeah, underneath this denim, I’m wearing rhinestone underoos,” the dynamic duo sang to the tune of Brad’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her.”

Carrie then paused and asked why, to which Brad responded, “You sell ’em, they’re right there at the merch table.”

The banter concluded as they united vocally again, “I know you’ve missed us. Together again, we’re PaisleyWood!”

Jason Aldean also joined Carrie during her Nashville show for a performance of their hit, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.