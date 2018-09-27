Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon Duet “Islands in the Stream” (Video) Did you miss Carrie Underwood and Jimmy Fallon the other night? They were live in Central Park, New York. Watch them duet with “Islands in the Stream”. carrie underwoodduetfunislands in the streamJimmy Fallonthe tonight showwfls SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kelsea Ballerini- Miss Me More (Official Audio) Survivor – Season Premiere- David vs Goliath This Is Us- Season 3- TONIGHT Listen to Win! Meet My Chicken Monday Come See Me Saturday!