Carrie Underwood filmed new ‘Sunday Night Football’ opening ﻿in Las Vegas

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is capturing the energy of game day in the new season of Sunday Night Football.

For the 10th consecutive year, the country superstar will perform the opening number of SNF, this time with an updated version of the longtime theme song, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night,” which was filmed at The Resorts World in Las Vegas where Carrie hosts her residency, Reflection.

New this year, each episode of SNF will feature footage from various games, capturing activities before kickoff, including fans tailgating in the parking lot, to the players arriving at the venue, along with shots of the host cities.

“Performing the show open for Sunday Night Football for 10 years has been such a joy and privilege for me. It’s always a fun day when we shoot the new open — our amazing creative team somehow manages to top themselves year after year,” Carrie says in a statement.

The new season of SNF begins on September 11 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys. It airs on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.