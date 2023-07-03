Carrie Underwood gets inked with her mom

It’s not every day that a mother gets matching tattoos with her daughters.

That’s what happened this past weekend to Carrie Underwood, her mom Carole and her two sisters, Stephanie and Shanna.

“When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, ‘what?’ and ‘where?’” Carrie captioned an Instagram carousel. “I never would’ve thought I’d see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin’ some ink! [laughing face + heart emoji] #WhatHappensInVegas”

Featured in the “Out Of That Truck” singer’s post were photos of their new heart tattoos and snapshots of Carrie and Carole getting inked.

Carrie’s been Vegas bound for her 2023 REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. The next set of shows will take place this fall.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.