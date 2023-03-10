Carrie Underwood gifts fans a surprise new song on her birthday

Carrie Underwood is celebrating her 40th birthday Friday with a surprise new song, “Out Of That Truck.”

Out now, the uptempo breakup tune finds Carrie playing the character of a bitter ex who’s certain her old flame won’t ever get over her.

“When you’re runnin’ around in that stick shift Chevy/ I bet it drives you crazy/ Thinking about us on every other back road, baby/ You got someone new on your bench seat trying to forget me lately/ But my memory’s stuck/ So good luck trying to get me out of that truck,” the powerhouse vocalist sings in the song she co-wrote with David Garcia and Lydia Vaughn.

“It’s not an aggressive song at all, so it’s like, we didn’t wanna push it there, but just wanted it to move and have some energy,” Carrie says of the song’s production in an Instagram video. “I have an affinity for guitars, so it was just kind of one of those wanting it to take you somewhere and sing along with it. It’s just kind of a cool vibe, kind of looking at doing a country truck song in a different kind of way, just wanted it to be moving and kind of a bit of a tempo song.”

“Out Of That Truck” is the first new track Carrie has released following her 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones. The 12-song record includes her current single, “Hate My Heart.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.