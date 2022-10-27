Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi + more line up for Alan Jackson’s Lifetime award tribute at 2022 CMAs

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Alan Jackson is getting a special honor at the 2022 CMA Awards complete with a cast of A-List artists who are set to deliver a tribute.

The living legend will receive the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony, in recognition of his national and international prominence over his decades-long career.

He’ll accept the award in person at the show, and he’ll be there to watch a number of stars perform in tribute to his musical legacy. Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson will be on hand to do the honors.

Alan is a 16-time CMA Award winner. He’s earned three Entertainer of the Year trophies over the years, winning the night’s biggest honor most recently in 2003.

As the organization’s newest Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, he’s in good company. Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride and Dolly Parton are just three of the legendary acts who have won the award in past years, and its namesake — Willie Nelson — has won it, too.

The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on November 9 on ABC.

