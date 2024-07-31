Carrie Underwood + Papa Roach raising suicide prevention awareness with new collab

Rock band Papa Roach has enlisted Carrie Underwood for a new duet version of their song “Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Darkness),” arriving Friday.

Recorded in Nashville, the release aims to raise suicide prevention and mental health awareness. Carrie and Papa Roach will donate royalties from the song to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“I’m such a huge fan of [frontman] Jacoby [Shaddix] and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record ‘Leave A Light On’ with them,” says Carrie. “It’s a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band’s mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important.”

“We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie’s voice in that recording session we were blown away,” adds Jacoby. “Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe.”

“It’s an honor to have a ‘Rock Star’ bring life to this track with us,” he says.

While you wait for the collab to drop, check out footage from Carrie and Papa Roach’s recording session on Instagram.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

