Carrie Underwood to celebrate her 15th anniversary as an Opry member

Carrie Underwood will return to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate her 15th anniversary of becoming an Opry member.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” hitmaker will perform two shows that night, with artists such as Deana Carter and Michael Ray joining her on the performance bill.

Carrie made her Opry debut on June 10, 2005 and became inducted as a member on May 8, 2008, by fellow Oklahoman and Opry member, Garth Brooks.

Tickets to Carrie’s celebration shows are available now at opry.com and (615) 871-OPRY.

Fans who are unable to join in person can watch a one-hour portion of the night’s first show live on Circle Television at 8 p.m. CT, with a re-airing at 11 p.m. CT. The show will also livestream on Circle’s social media channels and broadcast on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse Channel 59 and WSM Radio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.