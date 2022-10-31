93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Carrie Underwood to perform at ‘American Music Awards’

October 31, 2022 3:12PM EDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Carrie Underwood is taking the stage at the American Music Awards. 

The country superstar will perform “Crazy Angels” off her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and inside the top 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

The album is nominated for Favorite Album – Country; Carrie is the most-winning artist in this category. She is also up for Favorite Female Country Artist.

Carrie is among the first round of performers alongside Pink, Imagine Dragons and Yola. Yola will perform her song “Break the Bough,” which has been designated the Song of the Soul, a moment in the show that highlights an artist who uses the power of music and lyrics to bring social change.  

Among the other country nominees are Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and more.

The AMAs will be hosted by Wayne Brady. It will air live from the Microsoft Theater in LA on November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

