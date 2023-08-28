93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Carrie Underwood wraps up “epic” shows with Guns N’ Roses

August 28, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Carrie Underwood recently concluded her Guns N’ Roses opening gig with a show in Nashville, and she’s still beaming with excitement from it.

“Still flying high after the incredible show @geodispark here in #Nashville !!! Thanks @gunsnroses for having us out for a few dates!” Carrie captions an Instagram carousel of photos of her onstage with the rock band. 

“These shows were epic and all the #Gunners were beyond amazing to us! Thanks, Nashville, for SHOWING UP for my favorite band!!! [heart emoji],” she adds alongside the hashtags #DreamComeTrue and #GnR.

Coming up in September, Carrie will return to Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre for her 2023 REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. For the full schedule and tickets, visit rwlasvegas.com.

Carrie’s currently #37 on the country charts with her latest single, “Out Of That Truck.”

