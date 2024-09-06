Cavman Virginia Cavaliers Mascot Bobblehead

This morning, to celebrate Cavman’s 40th Anniversary and the start of the 2024-25 school year, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed Virginia Cavaliers Cavman Bobblehead. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the debut of the costumed Virginia Cavalier mascot, Cavman. The University of Virginia debuted Cavman during the 1984 football season, and the bobblehead features the current Cavman mascot.

Over the next two weeks, they are unveiling their back-to-school bobblehead collection, and are excited to have Virginia included. The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of the University of Virginia.

The bobbleheads are now available in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum ’s Online Store at this link

’s Online Store at this The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in December, are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,024.

Standing on a base that reads “Virginia Cavaliers” across the front with a backing featuring Virginia’s logo, the Cavman bobblehead features him doing a #1 sign with his right arm.

Virginia’s mascot was inspired by a mostly forgotten century-old UVA fight song and first appeared as a costumed character in 1984. He didn’t become widely called Cavman until 2000. The Cavalier is a tall, muscular man with a cartoonish face, a cape, white gloves, and blue boots. Students who play Cavman keep their roles a secret until they are close to graduating.

“We’re excited to unveil this new Virginia Cavaliers Bobblehead featuring Cavman in celebration of his 40 th Anniversary and in conjunction with the start of the new school year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Virginia fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride!”

Anniversary and in conjunction with the start of the new school year,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Virginia fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their school pride!” The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum , which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.

Other Bobbleheads I’ve talked about…Margaritaville Parrot, Cicada, Shark & Lizard.