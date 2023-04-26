Charles Kelley drops live video of “As Far As You Could”

Charles Kelley has released a live performance video of his latest solo song, “As Far As You Could,” recorded in London, Glasgow and Dublin.

Dubbed Charles’ “personal goodbye letter to alcohol,” the video features Charles performing a stripped-down rendition of his emotional track as fellow member Dave Haywood and guitarist Slim Gambill accompany him on acoustic guitars.

The arrival of the “As Far As You Could” video comes on the heels of Lady A resuming their ongoing tour after the band postponed their scheduled 2022 Request Line Tour to support Charles’ sobriety journey.

“For me, I keep feeling so much gratitude,” says Charles. “I’m so thankful to the fans for sticking with us and understanding that I needed to take some time off from touring to get better. Because I was able to focus on my recovery, we are having the best shows as a band we’ve ever had. Playing shows has always been one of my favorite things, and now this song has already made me feel more connected live with fans than ever before.”

Lady A is back on the road for their Request Line Tour. For tour dates and tickets, visit their website.

