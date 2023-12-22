93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Charlie Sheen allegedly assaulted by female neighbor

December 22, 2023 1:21PM EST
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept confirmed to ABC News Friday that there was an arrest made on December 20, after Charlie Sheen was allegedly assaulted by his neighbor.

The department is offering limited details, but sources confirm that deputies responded to Sheen’s home after he claimed his neighbor, identified by LASD as Electra Shrock, forced her way inside his home and allegedly attacked him.

TMZ was the first to report details of the incident, saying the suspect tried to “strangle” the former Two and a Half Men star. 

The department did confirm there was a struggle of some kind, and deputies identified Sheen as a victim of assault, adding that medical aid was called, but there were no serious injuries.

The two neighbors allegedly have a history of disagreements.

Shrock was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury, and residential burglary. She is due in court later on December 22.

