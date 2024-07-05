Chase Matthew’s summer ready with ‘Always Be Mine’ EP

“These are the songs I’d listen to this summer!” Chase Matthew says as he releases his Always Be Mine EP.

Out now, the five-track set features Chase as a co-writer on four songs and includes credits from hitmakers HARDY, David Lee Murphy and Jessie Jo Dillon.

“From a sandy beach to the heartbreak highway– there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re feeling crazy or lazy, here’s a cheers to the summer!” Chase shares.

Also out Friday is the romantic, beachside-filmed music video for “Saltwater Cinderella.”

Chase is currently #12 and ascending the country charts with “Love You Again,” the lead single from his 2023 album, Come Get Your Memory.

To catch Chase opening for Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan on their respective Highway Desperado Tour and Mind of a Country Boy Tour, head to Chase’s website.

