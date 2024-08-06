Chase Rice is about to ‘Go Down Singin”

Chase Rice is dropping his new album, Go Down Singin’, on Sept. 20.

“For me, Go Down Singin’ is everything about where I am and what I want,” Chase says in a press statement. “I’m starting to see myself as who I want to be, not who I thought I should be. That’s a good start. And I think a lot of men struggle with this stuff, too.”

On his decision to let art imitate life, Chase shares, “I’m 38 now, and that’s part of it. I’ve journaled since I was 15 years old, but there’s something about being able to tell other people. I’m a deep person, but I don’t know (how) to show it in real life, so I’m trying to do it in my music.”

The Go Down Singin’ cover art is a recreated shot of Chase mirroring the album cover of 2023’s I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell, which features a photo of his late father holding two Coors Banquets in the ’80s.

Go Down Singin’, which includes its recently released title track and “Fireside,” is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Go Down Singin’:

“Go Down Singin’”

“Fireside”

“That Word Don’t Work No More” (feat. Lori McKenna)

“Hey God It’s Me Again”

“Oh Tennessee”

“Haw River”

“Arkansas”

“Numbers”

“If Drinkin’ Helped”

“Little Red Race Car”

“You In ’85”

