Chayce Beckham, Dylan Marlowe + more part of 2024 CMT Listen Up roster

December 12, 2023 12:15PM EST
Courtesy of CMT

CMT has revealed its 2024 CMT Listen Up roster.

Chayce BeckhamDylan MarloweJake WorthingtonAnne WilsonAlana SpringsteenJordyn ShellhartWyatt FloresCarter FaithAngie KElla LangleyCharles Wesley GodwinFancy HagoodRVSHVD and The Castellows are the up-and-comers part of the new class.

“There’s a new era in country music and these exciting new artists are finding audiences through their exceptional storytelling and staying authentic to their own individual journeys,” shares Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music & talent at CMT. “They are providing the soundtrack to our lives with appreciation for their roots and dedication to country music.”

“We’re proud to work alongside this new group of rising artists and amplify their stories and music across all CMT platforms this year,” she adds. “Welcome CMT’s Listen Up class of 2024!”

Notable CMT Listen Up alumni include Luke CombsThomas RhettKelsea BalleriniDan + ShayCarly PearceAshley McBrydeJon PardiBailey Zimmerman and Zach Bryan

For more information, visit cmt.com.

