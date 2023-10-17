93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chayce Beckham shares snippet of new song, “Whiskey on the Wall”

October 17, 2023 1:00PM EDT
ABC

Chayce Beckham is dropping a new track, “Whiskey on the Wall,” on October 27.

The American Idol alum shared the news recently on social media and has since teased several preview clips of the song.

“I’m just sitting hoping that the second that I open up the bottle I’ll find out what I should/ And I know that I’ve been leaning on you way too much this evening/ But I’m trying to run away from all the truth/ Show me the man who can’t remember her at all/ Oh whiskey, whiskey/ Oh whiskey, whiskey on the wall,” Chayce sings in the midtempo chorus. 

“Whiskey on the Wall” is available for presave now.

Chayce is currently top 20 on the country charts with his latest single, “23.”

