93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chayce Beckham’s new song “Little Less Lonely” drops Friday

August 22, 2023 3:30PM EDT
Share
ABC/Eric McCandless

Chayce Beckham is set to drop a new track, “Little Less Lonely,” on Friday, August 25.

“‘Little Less Lonely’ is out everywhere on FRIDAY! Who has heard it live this summer?” Chayce captions his announcement video on Instagram.  The clip also includes a snippet of the soaring romantic new song.

Presave “Little Less Lonely” to hear it as soon as it drops.

Meanwhile, on the chart front, Chayce is #29 on the country charts with his self-penned single “23.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
4:56am
All The Pretty GirlsKenny Chesney
4:49am
You Aint Much FunToby Keith 1995
4:47am
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
4:43am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
4:40am
View Full Playlist