Checklist For A Perfect Summer
July 12, 2024 8:43AM EDT
A new survey explored people’s ideal summer experiences and found that, on average, people wish to get in the water 11 times each summer, including pools, oceans, and lakes.
Here are some additional statistics for the perfect summer:
- 14 days with loved ones.
- 13 burgers.
- 11 hot dogs.
- 11 scoops of ice cream. (Although these numbers were self-reported, so let’s just say it’s probably more like 82 scoops!)
- 11 sunsets.
- Eight sunrises.
- Seven days on the water, involving activities like boating, tubing, and kayaking.
- Five new experiences.
- Three different adventures or short trips, including two trips across state lines.
- Two entire bottles of sunscreen.
