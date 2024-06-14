Cherry Picking in Paris!
Six years ago I went cherry picking in Paris. Paris, Virginia to be exact. I picked them at Hollin Farms.
It was fun. I’ve been back to the farm several times over the years. I especially love going to pick my own Honeycrisp apples.
If you are looking for something fun to do with your family then cherry picking is it. You can check the availability here.
Hollin Farms is open Wednesday to Sunday, June 12th to June 16th, from 9am till 1pm. Last pickers admitted 30 minutes before closing. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Some rules:
We provide containers. Please do not bring other containers, bags, backpacks, and large purses into the patch. No strollers please. The walk to the cherries is about 300 yards. Walking access only.
Here is the seasonal picking guide to everything Hollin Farms offers.