Cherry Picking in Paris!

June 14, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Sweet cherries at Hollin Farms

Six years ago I went cherry picking in Paris.  Paris, Virginia  to be exact.  I picked them at Hollin Farms.

Hollin Farms

It was fun.  I’ve been back to the farm several times over the years.  I especially love going to pick my own Honeycrisp apples.

If you are looking for something fun to do with your family then cherry picking is it.  You can check the availability here.

Cherries ready to be picked.

Hollin Farms is open Wednesday to Sunday, June 12th to June 16th, from 9am till 1pm. Last pickers admitted 30 minutes before closing. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Some rules:

Pick your own sweet cherries. Containers must be purchased in advance before entering the cherry orchard, one per person minimum. Anyone age 13 and over must purchase a half gallon container for $20 before entry. Younger children must purchase a quart for $10. These are the minimum purchases required for entry. You may purchase additional amounts if you like.

We provide containers. Please do not bring other containers, bags, backpacks, and large purses into the patch. No strollers please. The walk to the cherries is about 300 yards. Walking access only.

Chicken boots and cherries

Directions can be found here.

Here is the seasonal picking guide to everything Hollin Farms offers.

