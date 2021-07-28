Chesterfield Berry Farm- Sunflower and Sweet Corn Harvest Festival

My sister had entered a Fbk Contest with Chesterfield Berry Farm and won tickets to their First Sunflower and Sweet Corn Harvest Festival. It was only open this past weekend to those who won tickets from their Fbk page. My sister asked me to come along. They are open to the public this weekend if you want to take your family.
You take a hay ride out to the sunflower fields and it’s amazing. I love growing sunflowers but my garden is nothing like this. There’s over 15 acres and over 300 thousand sunflowers! My pictures don’t show all the sunflowers. There’s 25 different varieties of sunflowers.
Here’s my niece on the hay ride.
Rows and rows of gorgeous sunflowers.
And bees are everywhere. They aren’t interested in you they just want the pollen.
I picked a mammoth sunflower. It’s still looking beautiful in a vase of water.
There’s also several rows of various colors of zinnias.
Butterflies were everywhere too.
My niece in front of some sunflowers. She’s standing on several hay bales. haha
We had a great time. We each got a free sunflower to pick. We also picked and purchased some other sunflowers and zinnas to take home. And we each got 2 ears of roasted sweet corn. We had them with dinner and the corn was so delicious. It was a fun Saturday making memories with my favorite! 🙂