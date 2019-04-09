Paint Your Pet

My friend, Melissa and I decided to take the class “Paint Your Pet” at Wine & Design on Sunday afternoon.  It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now and I’m so glad I did.  It was a ton of fun.  Of course, you know I chose to paint one of my chickens.  My friend, Melissa did too.

Here’s the picture I submitted to paint.

Here’s my finished painting.  It’s not perfect but I think it’s adorable!! And yes, I gave Buttercup purple toe nails.  haha

I showed Buttercup her painting.  She thought she looked fat.  haha  🙂

Here’s the painting my friend did of her rooster…Mr. Rooster

The pet paintings are done every first Sunday of the month.  Now what chicken should I paint next?  🙂

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Listen To Win- Miranda Lambert Tickets! Meet My Chicken Monday 4th Annual Food Truck Rodeo Gardening 2019 Ice? Meet My Chicken Monday
Comments