My friend, Melissa and I decided to take the class “Paint Your Pet” at Wine & Design on Sunday afternoon. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while now and I’m so glad I did. It was a ton of fun. Of course, you know I chose to paint one of my chickens. My friend, Melissa did too.

Here’s the picture I submitted to paint.

Here’s my finished painting. It’s not perfect but I think it’s adorable!! And yes, I gave Buttercup purple toe nails. haha

I showed Buttercup her painting. She thought she looked fat. haha 🙂

Here’s the painting my friend did of her rooster…Mr. Rooster

The pet paintings are done every first Sunday of the month. Now what chicken should I paint next? 🙂