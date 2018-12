Buttercup was the first to come out. She hopped down and right back up. haha Then decided to hide under the coop while the rest came out. Pippi took off and hid under the deck. She wants nothing to do with the snow.

Molly loves the snow! She liked walking around in it. Poor thing is still molting.

Grace and Amelia checking things out. Yes, I made little paths for them so they don’t have to step in all the snow.

4 big girls enjoying treats. Pippi is hiding.

Chicken prints…