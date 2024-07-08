Chocolate Zucchini Muffins
Do you have an overabundance of Zucchini?
I made some Chocolate Zucchini Muffins and they are devine!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine the dry ingredients into a bowl:
2 1/2 cups flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 tsp cinnamon
In another bowl, cream together:
1/2 cup softened unsalted butter
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 3/4 cup sugar
Add to creamed mixture:
2 eggs
1 tsp homemade vanilla extract
1/2 cup milk (I used unsweetened almond milk)
Mix in dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until combined.
Grate 2 medium size zucchinis. (with peel) (2 cups)
Fold the grated zucchini and a couple handfuls of chocolate chips into batter.
Pour batter into whatever baking pan you’re using. (Spray pam into the pan)
Bake at 350 for about 20-22 minutes.