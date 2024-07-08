Do you have an overabundance of Zucchini?

I made some Chocolate Zucchini Muffins and they are devine!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the dry ingredients into a bowl:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

In another bowl, cream together:

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cup sugar

Add to creamed mixture:

2 eggs

1 tsp homemade vanilla extract

1/2 cup milk (I used unsweetened almond milk)

Mix in dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until combined.

Grate 2 medium size zucchinis. (with peel) (2 cups)

Fold the grated zucchini and a couple handfuls of chocolate chips into batter.

Pour batter into whatever baking pan you’re using. (Spray pam into the pan)

Bake at 350 for about 20-22 minutes.