July 8, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Do you have an overabundance of Zucchini?

I made some Chocolate Zucchini Muffins and they are devine!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine the dry ingredients into a bowl:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

 

In another bowl, cream together:

1/2 cup softened unsalted butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cup sugar

 

Add to creamed mixture:

2 eggs

1 tsp homemade vanilla extract 

1/2 cup milk (I used unsweetened almond milk)

 

Mix in dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until combined.

 

Grate 2 medium size zucchinis.  (with peel)   (2 cups)

 

Fold the grated zucchini and a couple handfuls of chocolate chips into batter.

Mixing up Chocolate Zucchini Muffins.

Pour batter into whatever baking pan you’re using.  (Spray pam into the pan)

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin batter.

Bake at 350 for about 20-22 minutes.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

