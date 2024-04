Win a trip for 2 including airfare, luxury hotel, & VIP experiences!

Starting Monday, April 8th, we’ll announce a different “Winning Word” every hour from 8AM – 6PM…that’s 10 different chances each weekday for you to enter here at WFLS.com for your chance to win and CHOOSE YOUR TRIP!

PLUS, you can take advantage of some bonus entries, to increase your chance of winning!

Good Luck!