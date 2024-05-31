93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Hemsworth could reportedly join ‘Transformers’/’G.I. Joe’ crossover film

May 31, 2024 11:30AM EDT
A tease at the end of the most recent movie in the series, 2023’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, linked the robots-in-disguise franchise with that of another 1980s favorite, G.I. Joe, and Variety now says Chris Hemsworth might help them couple-up onscreen.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star is in talks to join the first crossover event picture for the two toy-turned-movie properties, which was confirmed during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at the annual confab CinemaCon.

As reported, the movie will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Marvel movie vet Hemsworth is already in the universe of one of those properties: He voiced Orion Pax, the robot who will become Optimus Prime, in the forthcoming animated movie Transformers One, which will be released Sept. 20.

