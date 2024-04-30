Chris Hemsworth talks health, the disappointment of ‘Thor 4’ and more in ‘Vanity Fair’
In an extensive cover piece, Chris Hemsworth goes deep with Vanity Fair about leaving Hollywood for his native Australia, his disappointment over Thor: Love and Thunder and how — for the last time — he does not have Alzheimer’s.
On the latter point, Hemsworth found out through his 2022 Disney+ show Limitless that his DNA showed a risk for the disease. But that revelation, plus a planned break from making movies — partly to nurse an injured back — had the rumor mill spinning.
“It really kind of p***** me off because it felt like I had been vulnerable with something personal and shared this,” the Marvel movie star admits.
“No matter how much I said, ‘This is not a death sentence,’ the story became that I have dementia and I’m reconsidering life and retiring and so on.”
However, he did allow, “I did read a really funny comment at the bottom of one article: ‘I hope Chris forgets he’s retiring and comes back.’”
The star also looked back at his final film as Thor: 2023’s Love and Thunder, in which the acclaimed humor from director Taika Waititi‘s blockbuster predecessor Thor: Ragnarok went off the rails for both critics and audiences.
“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Hemsworth says. “I didn’t stick the landing.”
The actor will next be seen in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa for one of his filmmaking idols, fellow Aussie George Miller.
The filmmaker explains Hemsworth became unrecognizable as the warlord Dementus. “When I saw Chris many months later, my first instinct was, ‘Wait a minute, this is not Chris Hemsworth. This is a fraud!” Miller says.
