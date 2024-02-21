93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Janson previews new track, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get”

February 21, 2024 2:30PM EST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Chris Janson is set to drop a new song, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” on March 8.

The announcement arrived after Chris shared several teases of the forthcoming track’s title via a Wheel of Fortune-inspired screen. 

Chris accompanied his announcement with a reveal of the song’s camo-themed cover art and a preview snippet of the uptempo number.

While “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” isn’t out yet, you can catch Chris performing it on Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, airing Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Chris’ latest album is 2023’s The Outlaw Side Of Me, which spawned the #1 hit “All I Need Is You.”

“Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Greatest Love StoryLanco
8:17pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
8:07pm
Smoke A Little SmokeEric Church
8:04pm
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
8:01pm
Some BeachBlake Shelton
7:58pm
View Full Playlist