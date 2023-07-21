Chris Stapleton announces surprise new album + drops “White Horse”

It’s a great day for Chris Stapleton fans.

The Grammy-winning country superstar has surprised announced his new album, Higher, and dropped his rocking new single, “White Horse.”

Due out November 10, the record features 14 tracks and is produced by Chris, Morgane Stapleton and Dave Cobb.

Higher follows Chris’ award-winning 2020 album, Starting Over. The project spawned the singles “You Should Probably Leave,” “Cold,” “Joy of My Life” and the title track.

Chris is currently on his headlining All-American Road Show tour. Coming up, he’ll join country legend George Strait and Little Big Town for shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 28 and July 29. Check out Chris’ website for his full tour schedule.

Higher is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Chris Stapleton’s Higher:

“What Am I Gonna Do”

“South Dakota”

“Trust”

“It Takes A Woman”

“The Fire”

“Think I’m In Love With You”

“Loving You On My Mind”

“White Horse”

“Higher”

“The Bottom”

“The Day I Die”

“Crosswind”

“Weight Of Your World”

“Mountains Of My Mind”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.