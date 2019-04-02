Chris Stapleton Duets with P!nk

You read that right, Chris Stapleton and P!nk sang a song together.  Now, it’s not the first time jumping the genre fence for either.  P!nk sang a Grammy-winning duet “Setting The World On Fire” with Kenny Chesney and Stapleton sang on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.”  The new collaboration is titled “Love Me Anyway” and will appear on Pink’s upcoming album Hurts 2B Human, which will undoubtedly be a track worth seeking out.  Both stars are powerhouse vocalists.

Fans can hear this pop/country collaboration when the album drops April 26.

