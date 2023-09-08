93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Stapleton previews new album with “Think I’m In Love With You”

September 8, 2023 2:45PM EDT
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Chris Stapleton has dropped a brand new song, “Think I’m In Love With You.”

Chris wrote the romantic track by himself, and it finds him confessing his love to his significant other.

“I think I’m in love with you/ I didn’t know it at the time/ I know what I want to do/ It’s making me lose my mind/ I thought about thinking it through/ And every time I do I find/ I wanna make your dreams come true/ I think I’m in love with you/ I’m in love with you,” Chris sings passionately in soulful chorus.

“Think I’m In Love With You” is the second preview of his upcoming album, Higher. Arriving November 10, the 14-song set includes its lead single, “White Horse,” which is currently #28 on the country charts.

Chris was recently nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards, which takes place November 8.

Higher is available for preorder and presave now.

