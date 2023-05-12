93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Stapleton puts in the work after winning Entertainer of the Year

May 12, 2023 4:00PM EDT
Share
John Shearer for Getty Images

Chris Stapleton accepted his first ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy Thursday night, dedicating the coveted honor to his children. 

Backstage, he said his idea of a celebration was heading home so he could wake up in his own bed.

But the Kentucky native also apparently found time to put in a little manual labor after his acceptance speech — and he managed to squeeze in a little inspiration, too. 

“If you’re gonna be a dreamer, you better be a doer,” he tweeted on Friday, quoting four-time winner Lainey Wilson

But it’s the accompanying photo that says it all: a black-and-white photo by photographer John Sheerer shows Stapleton with a leaf blower, cleaning up the confetti from Dolly Parton‘s performance. 

His Entertainer win also sets him up for the ACM’s Triple Crown accolade, reserved for artists who first win New Artist and then go on to win Male or Female Artist of the Year before taking home the big one.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Up There Down HereJake Owen
12:38am
Wait In The TruckHardy Ftg Lainey Wilson
12:33am
Tennessee WhiskeyChris Stapleton
12:30am
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
12:27am
HumanCody Johnson
12:23am
View Full Playlist