Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”

July 18, 2023 1:30PM EDT
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The wait is over for new music from Chris Young

After several teases of the track, Chris has shared that his brand-new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” will be out Friday, July 21. 

“Been waitin’ to drop a summer jam for y’all… ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ out this Friday!!!” Chris announced on Instagram alongside the song’s cover art.

Prior to this, Chris released “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go to Heaven.” The former track, which serves as his current single, is #14 and rising on the country charts.

Presave “Young Love & Saturday Nights” now.

