Chris Young previews new song from the studio

Chris Young fans: Are you ready for new music?

Although a release date is not out yet, Chris has been busy recording new songs in the studio. One of them is a tune called “Young Love and Saturday Nights,” which he recently previewed on Instagram.

“Been droppin’ some hints on this one. Figured it was time to let y’all hear some of it,” Chris captions an Instagram video. The clip offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recording process, as well as a snippet of the uptempo track.

Chris’ latest album is 2021’s Famous Friends. His current single, “Looking for You,” is #15 and climbing on the country charts.

