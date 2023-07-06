93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Young previews new song from the studio

July 6, 2023 3:50PM EDT
Share
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chris Young fans: Are you ready for new music?

Although a release date is not out yet, Chris has been busy recording new songs in the studio. One of them is a tune called “Young Love and Saturday Nights,” which he recently previewed on Instagram.

“Been droppin’ some hints on this one. Figured it was time to let y’all hear some of it,” Chris captions an Instagram video. The clip offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at his recording process, as well as a snippet of the uptempo track.

Chris’ latest album is 2021’s Famous Friends. His current single, “Looking for You,” is #15 and climbing on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love You AnywayLuke Combs
5:04pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice With Florida Georgia Line
5:01pm
All My Friends Say (edit)Luke Bryan
4:58pm
You ProofMorgan Wallen
4:55pm
Dont Come LookingJackson Dean
4:52pm
View Full Playlist