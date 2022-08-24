93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Young scraps a handful of UK shows as COVID-19 hits his camp

August 24, 2022 1:00PM EDT
Chris Young intended to wrap up the month of August with a series of U.K. shows, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in those plans. The singer is halting a handful of tour dates due to illness in his camp.

“This week started off incredibly with with my 13th #1 single and plans to tour in the UK,” the singer wrote in a statement on social media. “But unfortunately COVID has hit my band.”

The affected shows are Chris’ planned tour stops in Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and London, plus his set at The Long Road Festival, a country and Americana fest in Lutterworth, Leicestershire.

Chris hasn’t yet announced makeup plans for the shows, but he did let U.K. fans know that he’s hoping to see them soon. “We will update you soon on plans to reschedule the run of shows,” he added in his statement.

Chris’ latest chart-topping hit is “At the End of a Bar,” his duet with Mitchell Tenpenny.

