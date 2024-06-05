Chris Young stops show to help fan with gender reveal: “I’ve never done one of these before”

There’s a first time for everything, even for Chris Young.

The country star recently stopped his show to help a pregnant fan with her gender reveal.

“Good Lord, I’m sorry to the people in the back of the crowd. Hang on, I got to do this. Are you serious?” Chris asks the fan who was at the front of his concert.

“So this says, ‘Chris, will you do my gender reveal?’ I’ve never done one of these before,” Chris reads the sign she made, before asking her if she’s hoping for a boy or girl.

He then hands the sign back to her to open the envelope, which contained the sex of the baby.

“It’s a girl. I’m so glad,” Chris announces to the crowd. “For everybody who can’t hear what’s going on, I was like, ‘What are you hoping for?’ She goes, ‘A girl.’ Oh cool, no pressure.”

“It’s a girl. She’s having a girl,” he shares as the crowd erupts in excitement.

You can watch the full video now on Chris’ social platform X.

Chris is currently approaching the top 10 of the country charts with “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” the title track of his latest album.

