Christmas in July: Opry Country Christmas dates + performers announced

July 17, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Courtesy of Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating Christmas in July with its Opry Country Christmas show.

The annual series, which is held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, will run from November 26 to December 18 and include nine holiday shows. Artists slated to perform include Lady AScotty McCreery, Chris JansonLauren Alaina and Trace Adkins, with more to be announced soon.

“I’m already in a holiday state of mind! I’ll be performing live on the Opry Country Christmas show on Sunday, December 3 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Come out and join us there!” Scotty shared on Facebook.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit opry.com.

