Christmas Lights on the Coop!
My chicken coop is decorated with Christmas lights. These are solar. I think it is adorable.
Yes I have chicken curtains in the coop. My best friend sewed them for us. 🙂
Inside the coop there’s a few more things. (see more pics on their instagram) Each chicken has their own little stocking handing under a little tree.
Buttercup is hoping that she gets more treats in her stocking than everyone else. haha
