Christmas Lights on the Coop!

Dec 18, 2020 @ 6:00am

My chicken coop is decorated with Christmas lights.  These are solar.  I think it is adorable.

Yes I have chicken curtains in the coop.  My best friend sewed them for us.  🙂

Inside the coop there’s a few more things.  (see more pics on their instagram)  Each chicken has their own little stocking handing under a little tree.

Buttercup is hoping that she gets more treats in her stocking than everyone else.  haha

