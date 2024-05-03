Cinco De Mayo- What Most Don’t Know! ~ Steve

On Sunday, Cinco de Mayo rolls around, prompting many to indulge without much grasp of the occasion’s significance. Here are five lesser-known facts about Cinco de Mayo:

It’s not Mexican Independence Day. Despite popular belief, Cinco de Mayo isn’t Mexico’s Independence Day, which actually falls on September 16th. 60% of Americans polled are unaware of this distinction. Cinco de Mayo commemorates a victory over France. This day marks Mexico’s triumph over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, a historical event worth celebrating. It’s not a major holiday in Mexico. Unlike the fervor surrounding Mexican Independence Day in September or the vibrant festivities of the Day of the Dead, May 5th doesn’t hold the same prominence in Mexico. Its popularity in the U.S. owes to beer marketing tactics. In the 1980s, beer giants like Anheuser-Busch, Miller, and Coors capitalized on Cinco de Mayo, branding it as a “Mexican St. Patrick’s Day” to boost beer sales. Americans typically celebrate Cinco de Mayo by indulging in Mexican cuisine, savoring margaritas and beer, and embracing Mexican culture in various ways.