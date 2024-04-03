93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

CMT Music Awards: Jason Aldean to perform; Carly, Cody, Megan + more tapped as presenters

April 3, 2024 11:15AM EDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

More of your favorite stars are headed to the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Jason Aldean and up-and-comer Dasha have been added to the performer lineup. They join a slew of previously announced artists, which include Keith UrbanLainey WilsonSam HuntJelly RollBailey Zimmerman, Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Little Big Town, Sugarland and host Kelsea Ballerini.

Additionally, the star-studded list of presenters has been announced. Among those on the bill are Cody, Carly Pearce, Megan, Jelly Roll, Parmalee, Mickey GuytonMelissa EtheridgeYoung Sheldon‘s Montana Jordan and Emily OsmentCBS MorningsGayle King and Fire Country‘s Max Thieriot.

Voting for the coveted Video of the Year award is now underway at vote.cmt.com.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

