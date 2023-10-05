CMT Music Awards returns to Austin in 2024

The CMT Music Awards is returning to Austin, Texas’ Moody Center for its 2024 event.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards was the first time the award show was held outside of Nashville, and 2024 will mark the second consecutive year it takes place in Austin.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the CMT MUSIC AWARDS on CBS back to Austin in 2024!” share CMT Music Awards Executive Producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram. “From the electrifying, sold-out Moody Center crowd to fans packing the streets for our outdoor Congress stage, and Bevo himself walking the Red Carpet, our Texas-sized welcome proved to be one of our biggest and most unforgettable shows yet.”

They add, “We’re thankful to our incredible partners at Moody Center and with the City of Austin and are thrilled to bring CMT’s signature blend of world premieres, genre-blending surprises and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations back this April!”

“The CMT Music Awards are coming back to Austin in 2024, and we couldn’t be more excited, says Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “As the ‘Live Music Capital of the World,’ Austin is no stranger to celebrating its vibrant music community and showcasing an eclectic array of musical talents. We’re proud that the CMT Music Awards are returning to Austin, and we can’t wait to welcome artists and visitors to our city.”

More details, including the show’s hosts, performers and nominees, will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards take place live on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. It’ll also be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.