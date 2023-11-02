93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Cody Johnson says ‘Leather’ is his best album yet

November 2, 2023 12:15PM EDT
ABC

Cody Johnson is saddling up to drop his new album, Leather, on Friday, November 3.

The 12-track project will be Cody’s third studio record released via COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville, and he says it’s his best one yet.

Leather is my best album I’ve ever recorded. Human was a wonderful album, but Leather is definitely going to beat it in my opinion,” the Texas native shares.

“I think that’s what you should do. You should always try to make a better album than you did the last time. As long as you feel that way, that means you’re continuing to progress and grow as a country music artist,” he notes.

Leather was first introduced with its lead single, “The Painter,” which is #25 and rising on the country charts. Coming up, Cody is set to perform the track live on the 57th CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Leather is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Leather:

“Work Boots”
“Double Down”
“Watching My Old Flame”
“That’s Texas”
“Dirt Cheap”
“Jesus Loves You”
“Whiskey Bent” (featuring Jelly Roll)
“Leather”
“People in the Back”
“Long Live Country Music” (featuring Brooks & Dunn)
“The Painter”
“Make Me a Mop”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

