Cody Johnson’s ‘Leather’ features collabs with Jelly Roll and Brooks & Dunn

Cody Johnson has revealed the track list for his upcoming album, Leather.

Arriving November 3, the 12-track project includes a collaboration with Jelly Roll (“Whiskey Bent”) and Brooks & Dunn (“Long Live Country Music”).

“This round of songs, I have to say, is the best round of songs I have ever recorded and I feel like that’s the way it should be,” Cody shares of his upcoming record. “Each album should outdo the last one.”

Leather is available for preorder and presave now.

Cody’s currently #28 and ascending the country charts with “The Painter.”

Here’s the full track list for Leather:

“Work Boots”

“Double Down”

“Watching My Old Flame”

“That’s Texas”

“Dirt Cheap”

“Jesus Loves You”

“Whiskey Bent” (featuring Jelly Roll)

“Leather”

“People in the Back”

“Long Live Country Music” (featuring Brooks & Dunn)

“The Painter”

“Make Me a Mop”

