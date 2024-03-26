Cody, Parker, Old Dominion, Megan + more join 2024 CMT Music Awards lineup

Cody Johnson, Old Dominion, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum and Brittney Spencer have been added as performers for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Cody, who’s up for Video of the Year, Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year, will perform “That’s Texas” from his latest album, Leather.

Old Dominion will team with Megan for their Collaborative Video of the Year-nominated duet, “Can’t Break Up Now.” Megan, who’s up for Female Video of the Year, will also fly solo for the debut television performance of “No Caller ID.”

Parker will enlist Breakthrough Female Video of the Year nominee Brittney for a first-time onstage collaboration of his latest single, “Burn It Down,” which is now in the top five of the country charts.

Other earlier announced performers include Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman and host Kelsea Ballerini.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

