Cole Swindell brought things full circle when he proposed to his fiancé, Courtney Little

A full-circle moment happened during Cole Swindell‘s proposal to his fiancée, Courtney Little.

Cole, who popped the question to Courtney on May 7, returned to the place where they had their first date — on a farm in Nashville, on the set of his “Some Habits” music video in 2021.

“Obviously that was one of the biggest moments of my life. I wanted it to be perfect because that’s what she deserved. I knew I was going to be telling the story the rest of my life,” Cole tells ABC Audio. “It just dawned on me. I was like, ‘Our first date was a video shoot.’ I mean, why wouldn’t I take her back down that long gravel driveway?”

While Courtney was expecting Cole to get down on his knee sometime soon, what she didn’t expect was the location where she’d say “yes.”

“You know, we had talked about it. I think she knew an engagement was coming soon. But the fact that she had no clue where we were going, I call that a success,” says Cole. “But it was nerve-racking, man. But I’m glad that obviously she said yes and we’re engaged. That still feels weird to say, but it’s the best kind of feeling.”

Check out photos of Cole and Courtney’s engagement on Instagram.

Cole’s single “Drinkaby” is currently approaching the top 20 on the country charts.

