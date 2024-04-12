Cole Swindell drops personal love song, “Forever to Me”

Art imitates life for Cole Swindell in his new song, “Forever to Me.”

Co-written by Cole, the romantic ode follows a guy recounting putting a ring on his sweetheart and all it entails.

“She gave eighteen summers to Caroline/ Spent a few more wild and free/ Gave a long shot chance to a Georgia boy in Tennessee/ I gavе a promise to her daddy/ And a grass stain to my knee/ I mighta gave hеr the diamond, but she gave forever to me,” Cole sings in the chorus.

“To be living in a moment and get to write about it, I don’t think it can ever get more real than that,” says Cole, who’s engaged to Courtney Little. “Outside of ‘You Should Be Here,’ I think this song is honestly one of the most personal songs I have written and shows exactly where I am in my life.”

“Greylan [James], Rocky [Block] and I knew from the time we sat down to write this song that it was special,” he recounts. “This is one I think a lot of folks can relate to in some way- either what you dream about one day or what it is like to finally find your forever.”

“Forever to Me” previews Cole’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled fifth album.

Coming up, Cole will kick off his Win The Night Tour May 16 in London, Ontario. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to coleswindell.com.

