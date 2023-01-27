Cole Swindell’s stereotype is broken

Warner Nashville

Cole Swindell‘s new single, “Drinkaby” — which rhymes with lullaby — is out now, and his new deluxe album will be out soon.

Stereotype Broken comes out April 28 and adds a track called “Broken,” a remix of his smash “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” as well as “Sad A** Country Songs” and the new single.

“Drinkaby” was written by fellow artists Jon Pardi and HARDY, along with Jordan Schmidt and Hunter Phelps.

“’Drinkaby,’ from the first time I heard it, I pictured it being a huge show opener,” Cole says. “The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn’t let you go.”

“I’m not sure if there is such thing as a fun breakup song but that’s kind of what this is,” he observes. “Glad it’s finally out and can’t wait to get out there and play it live.”

Of course, Stereotype Broken also features all the songs on the original album, which came out last April, including the number ones “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson and “Single Saturday Night.”

