Come See Me Memorial Day Monday!

Come meet me this Memorial Day Monday (5/27) for the Grand Opening of East Coast Appliance.  I will be there from 10am-12pm off in Central Park at the old ToysRUs store.  The address is 3101 Plank Road.  Come celebrate the Grand Opening with me!

I would love to meet you so come on out.  There will be food, and lots of prizes!

  • Customer Appreciation BBQ (Limited to the first 200 Customers)
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Appliance Giveaways (Including Laundry Pairs & Kitchen Packages)
  • Games & Prizes!
  • Exclusive Deals and Savings on Hundreds of Appliances!

