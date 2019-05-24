Come See Me Memorial Day Monday!

Come meet me this Memorial Day Monday (5/27) for the Grand Opening of East Coast Appliance. I will be there from 10am-12pm off in Central Park at the old ToysRUs store. The address is 3101 Plank Road. Come celebrate the Grand Opening with me!
I would love to meet you so come on out. There will be food, and lots of prizes!
- Customer Appreciation BBQ (Limited to the first 200 Customers)
- Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Appliance Giveaways (Including Laundry Pairs & Kitchen Packages)
- Games & Prizes!
- Exclusive Deals and Savings on Hundreds of Appliances!